If more guns equals less gun violence, then why do countries like Australia and the UK with strict gun laws have gun-related deaths in the single digits while America ranks in the top five countries on the planet in both number of guns in the hands of civilian population and gun deaths?
A confederate flag flying at the corner of Mountain View and Canyon Lake roads? This may be “South” Dakota, but surely the folks at the T-store know enough history to realize they lost that war?
Now that school is in session, I sure hope the RCPD monitors the school zones better (each school should be monitored by the police, elementary and high school) and while at it maybe watch those high schoolers during their lunch times.
When and who decided that it was a responsibility of a school system to offer free meals, not only during the school year, but in the summer? Lets go back to what the responsibility is — education.