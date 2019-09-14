"In God we trust" isn't in our Constitution. Actually, there is separation of church and state!
I recently came across an old copy of the Black Hills Health Resource Guide. What a great addition to the newspaper. Please bring it back.
For most people of Rapid City, the most important vote of the city council is taxes. It amazes me that John Roberts, Greg Strommen, Chad Lewis and Darla Drew could not show up to vote for their constituents on such an important issue.
Kudos to M.C. Baude and your very brave letter. I too have looked at the Second amendment and can't find the part where it gives everyone the right to have a gun.
GUNS are not bad, people are bad when they commit a crime, so what we really need is a way to control the usage of the guns, and not the innocent gun!
In some towns in Texas you can put large items out for the trash man to pick up once a month. They charge $10 when you do that, and you can do it once a month.
The schools should be there to teach students and that should be the primary goal. It is the parents' goal to feed their children, even if it means giving up cell phones, tattoos and other items that most of us call unessential.