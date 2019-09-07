Am I too late for the street renaming thing? Here are my ideas: Bent Axle Blvd.; Crumbling Concrete Ct.; Out of Alignment Ave; and Full of Holes Way. The easy part is you can pick any street — they all qualify.
In regard to the letter complaining about free school and summer lunches. Do they realize how difficult it is for a hungry child to focus?
I teach many students who only get to eat at school. The fact that providing food to children is in any way, shape, or form debatable shows just how far we've sunk in our priorities and general morality.
Rapid City needs to start burning the garbage that is now being buried. This action can be used to produce electricity. Putting garbage in the ground is only hiding it, it doesn’t decompose.
Most gun deaths in the U.S. are not due to shootings that involve criminal activity; about 2/3 of the deaths are due to suicides using a gun. If a person wants to commit suicide but has no gun, they will find some other way to kill themselves.
With global warming the future is electric trains. Lets not sell railroad property. We need mass transportation, or is this what the oil companies want?