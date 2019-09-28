I wonder if Jesus knew about climate change when it rained for 40 days and 40 nights. This world has been changing climates since day one. And "man" will have no say in stopping whatever the good Lord has in store for us.
What is a "secular scientist?” Is it a person who gathers empirical data with months or years of dedicated work to come up with an unbiased conclusion or theory based on observations of phenomena in the natural world rather than accepting scientific conclusions based on religious dogma or personal biases?
The director of the "Joker" is a well-known right-wing conservative. There are many conservative Republicans in Hollywood: Adam Sandler, Vince Vaughn, Jessica Simpson, Kurt Russell, Dean Cain and the list goes on.
It was disheartening to see that the Westhills expansion on 5th Street demolished two duplexes rather than move them. With the shortage of affordable housing, this doesn’t seem to be a very community-minded action.
Thank you to the gentleman who bought my groceries on Thursday at Family Fare. It was so unexpected but appreciated, and I will pay it forward.