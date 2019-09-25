Thanks to the new parking meters our family has quit shopping downtown. Online is now our best option.
Reusable cloth diapers have been out of fashion for a long time, but they always worked well and now, it seems, there is still a use for them.
What happened to the concept of responsibility? It is the responsibility of the school system to educate our children and it is the responsibility of parents to feed, wash, diaper and provide a home to children after they decided to go ahead and put them on this earth.
Why would parents allow their children to stay home from school and protest the uneducated idea of climate change? No wonder so many kids cannot read, write or do math.
Here’s what “boggles the reasonable mind:” The ego and ignorance to think you are smarter than all of the world’s scientists. Climate change as a result of global warming has been proven by the smartest scientists around the world.