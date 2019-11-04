Would like to send my appreciation to the Orchard Meadows family dental group for giving free dental care to veterans on Nov. 1. The friendly services and staff were great, thanks again.
Why can’t we just compromise and put the time a half hour between standard and daylight, and leave it like that?
Sorry but if your kids don’t have enough sense not to kick a police officer then they need to be suspended for ten days. Use the time off to be a parent to your kid.
I want to thank the ACLU and partners for protecting our first amendment guaranteed free speech, something our South Dakota legislature certainly doesn't care about.
You have free articles remaining.
It is time to vote YES on the school bond. If not now, when? We can’t keep pushing this need off to future generations. And the rates are looking promising now. It is time.
For all that believe scores in games should be controlled so losers won’t feel bad, stop worrying because a rally may be held and a trophy given to everyone just for showing up.
It's wrong to kill a man who killed a man because the death penalty makes everyone one of us complicit in killing a man. Executions do not deter crime, and cost society more than life imprisonment without parole.