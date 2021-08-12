Two critically injured in Iron Mountain Road crash

A crash that left two people critically injured led to a two-hour closure of South Dakota Highway 16A, Iron Mountain Road.

The crash was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday. The road reopened at 4 p.m. later in the day.

No update was provided on the condition of the two motorcyclists who were injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

