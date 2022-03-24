Two Deadwood casinos fined for illegal sports bets

Two Deadwood casinos and an internet sports book company have each been fined $3,000 by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming for accepting illegal bets on sporting events.

Gold Dust Hotel and Casino, Mustang Sally's and Internet Sports International received the penalties from the commission for a variety of illegal wagers, including accepting bets on college basketball games involving South Dakota State University and future games on the NCAA basketball tournament before the competition field was set.

South Dakota gaming laws prohibit sports bets on games involving college and university teams, or individual athletes based in the state. It also prohibits wagering on events where the teams or individuals involved have not yet been set.

According to documents from Wednesday's meeting of the Gaming Commission, Gold Dust accepted two wagers on SDSU basketball and allowed four future bets on the NCAA tournament. Mustang Sally's accepted two future bets on the NCAA tournament.

Internet Sports International, which provides the sports gambling kiosks to Gold Dust, received the penalty for allowing betting on SDSU and future wagers for the NCAA tournament.

Two individuals who work in casinos also received fines for manually overriding the $1,000 limit on placing bets on NFL games.

Other fines were levied that were not related to sports betting. Willy's Wild West at Gold County Inn was fined $2,500 for repeatedly failing to inspect surveillance equipment. One poker dealer at another casino was fined for having an extra queen of hearts in an active poker deck.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

