 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two Deadwood casinos fined for illegal sports bets

  • Updated
  • 0
Gold Dust

Kiosks at the Gold Dust Casino in Deadwood.

 Courtesy photo

Two Deadwood casinos and an internet sports book company have each been fined $3,000 by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming for accepting illegal bets on sporting events.

Gold Dust Hotel and Casino, Mustang Sally's and Internet Sports International received the penalties from the commission for a variety of illegal wagers, including accepting bets on college basketball games involving South Dakota State University and future games on the NCAA basketball tournament before the competition field was set.

South Dakota gaming laws prohibit sports bets on games involving college and university teams, or individual athletes based in the state. It also prohibits wagering on events where the teams or individuals involved have not yet been set.

According to documents from Wednesday's meeting of the Gaming Commission, Gold Dust accepted two wagers on SDSU basketball and allowed four future bets on the NCAA tournament. Mustang Sally's accepted two future bets on the NCAA tournament.

People are also reading…

Internet Sports International, which provides the sports gambling kiosks to Gold Dust, received the penalty for allowing betting on SDSU and future wagers for the NCAA tournament.

Two individuals who work in casinos also received fines for manually overriding the $1,000 limit on placing bets on NFL games.

Other fines were levied that were not related to sports betting. Willy's Wild West at Gold County Inn was fined $2,500 for repeatedly failing to inspect surveillance equipment. One poker dealer at another casino was fined for having an extra queen of hearts in an active poker deck.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 19

Your Two Cents for March 19

Has anyone kept track of how many things our governor and legislature have banned this legislative session? And then, couple these with lawsuits.

Your Two Cents for March 22

Your Two Cents for March 22

Rapid City had an opportunity to pass a bond issue in 2020 to build 4 new buildings and renovate others. We are currently educating approximat…

Your Two Cents for March 23

Your Two Cents for March 23

Companies are buying real estate and hard-working South Dakotans are outbid and prices are skyrocketing. The companies won't pay taxes on eith…

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain extends temporary protection scheme to all Ukrainian refugees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News