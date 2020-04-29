Two deaths reported as cases climb by 60 in South Dakota

The death toll from COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota climbed to 13 Wednesday as two more people from Minnehaha County died.
There were 60 new positive tests for coronavirus with 221 new tests completed. Minnehaha County climbed 45 to a total of 1,985. Lincoln County reported four new positive tests. Brown County reported two more cases related to the DemKota Beef plant. There are 32 cases in Brown County now. Other counties with new positive tests include Charles Mix, Day, Lyman, Moody and Union.
There were 100 more patients who recovered from their illnesses leading to the total number of active cases in the state to drop to 868. There are 69 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses.
Overall, 2,373 people have tested positive for the coroavirus in South Dakota and 1,492 have recovered, according to the Department of Health.
Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties remain unchanged as of Wednesday. There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in these West River counties. Lawrence County has been been lowered from substantial community spread to minimal to moderate. They would decrease even further if there are no active cases in the county for 28 days.
Stanley County has reported six cases and none of those patients has recovered.
The state reported seven new hospitalizations Wednesday. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the 221 tests completed Tuesday were well below the capacity the state can test in a day. He said the number of tests being completed was a result of local medical providers not ordering the tests for patients. He said in calls with those medical providers, he will make sure they understand the state is opening up its testing capabilities.
He also said local medical providers would have to determine if the new antibody tests - used to determine if someone has ever been infected with the coronavirus - are beneficial to patients. The CDC has not confirmed the efficacy of the tests or stated in a concrete way that those who have the antibody are safe from reinfection.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state has no enforcement power to make sure that newly reopened businesses follow the governor's recommendations or CDC guidelines. She said that Gov. Noem has been supportive of local communities that determine a need to pass and enforce ordinances to make sure public health is a priority.
