Two deaths reported as cases climb by 60 in South Dakota

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The death toll from COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota climbed to 13 Wednesday as two more people from Minnehaha County died.

There were 60 new positive tests for coronavirus with 221 new tests completed. Minnehaha County climbed 45 to a total of 1,985. Lincoln County reported four new positive tests. Brown County reported two more cases related to the DemKota Beef plant. There are 32 cases in Brown County now. Other counties with new positive tests include Charles Mix, Day, Lyman, Moody and Union.

There were 100 more patients who recovered from their illnesses leading to the total number of active cases in the state to drop to 868. There are 69 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses.

Overall, 2,373 people have tested positive for the coroavirus in South Dakota and 1,492 have recovered, according to the Department of Health.

Pennington, Lawrence, Meade, Custer and Fall River counties remain unchanged as of Wednesday. There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in these West River counties. Lawrence County has been been lowered from substantial community spread to minimal to moderate. They would decrease even further if there are no active cases in the county for 28 days.

Stanley County has reported six cases and none of those patients has recovered.