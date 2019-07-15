Two dogs and a snake died of smoke inhalation from a Sunday evening house fire in Rapid Valley.
The fire on the 1800 block of Meadow Lane was reported by a pizza delivery driver at 9:06 p.m., according to a news release from the Rapid Valley Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they found the single-story home on fire and with "a moderate smoke condition."
You have free articles remaining.
Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading beyond the room of origin and the smoke from leaving the house, and no firefighters or residents were injured. But the animals died from the smoke. The residents are being helped by the Red Cross after their home received light to moderate damage.
The South Dakota State Fire Marshall and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the blaze.