Two employees of Saloon #10 test positive for coronavirus

PIERRE | State Health officials announced Monday that two staff members at Saloon #10 in Deadwood have tested positive for COVID-19. Both workers reported working while ill with COVID symptoms.
Any individual who visited Saloon #10 between March 18 and March 21 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms of infection. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV.
