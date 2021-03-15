Two feet of snow reported near Custer; Rapid City receives 3 to 10 inches

The weekend winter storm walloped portions of the southern Black Hills and spared the Northern Hills, as two feet of snow fell just west of Custer but Lead only saw 5.5 inches, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service showed Monday morning.
With snow still falling in Rapid City late Monday morning, the National Weather Service office released preliminary snowfall amounts from the storm that impacted Rapid City and points south.
Two feet of snow was reported one mile west of Custer and 22 inches was reported three miles northwest of Hot Springs. However, only 8.5 inches fell in downtown Hot Springs.
Hill City received between one foot and 10.5 inches of snow, and Mount Rushmore recorded 9 inches, the preliminary report showed.
Rapid City is reporting anywhere between 3.5 inches near downtown to 10.5 inches in the southwest portion of the city. In northwest Rapid City near the foothills, only one mile separated residents from either receiving 4 inches to more than 8 inches of snow, displaying the dynamics of the storm. Four to 5 inches of snow was reported near Wall, and Badlands National Park received 5 to 7 inches.
Across the Northern Hills, Piedmont and Deadwood received 6 inches and Lead received 4 inches. Five and a half inches of snow was reported near Whitewood and 5 inches was reported just south of Sturgis. Spearfish received 3 inches of snow.
In Oglala Lakota County, 7 inches of snow was reported in Pine Ridge, and several power outages across the area were reported by Lacreek Electric Association.
The highest amounts of snow fell in southwest Wyoming, where the small town of Bordeaux in Platte County received 44 inches. The storm also dumped three feet of snow on Cheyenne.
Denver International Airport received 27 inches of snow, causing numerous flight cancellations and delays. At Rapid City Regional Airport, the main commercial runway was opened Monday morning, but most flights were either canceled or delayed.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued a weather outlook Monday morning, warning that some areas of light snow can be expected into Monday night. Any accumulations will be light, mostly an inch or less, with up to a couple of inches possible over portions of the Black Hills later Monday.
Rain and snow showers or a light wintry mix of precipitation are expected Tuesday into Wednesday as a weakening upper level system remains over the Northern Plains. Any snow accumulations on the plains are expected to be light, mainly during the night and early morning hours, the weather service said. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible over the Black Hills on Tuesday into Tuesday night.
