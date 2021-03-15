Two feet of snow reported near Custer; Rapid City receives 3 to 10 inches

The weekend winter storm walloped portions of the southern Black Hills and spared the Northern Hills, as two feet of snow fell just west of Custer but Lead only saw 5.5 inches, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service showed Monday morning.

With snow still falling in Rapid City late Monday morning, the National Weather Service office released preliminary snowfall amounts from the storm that impacted Rapid City and points south.

Two feet of snow was reported one mile west of Custer and 22 inches was reported three miles northwest of Hot Springs. However, only 8.5 inches fell in downtown Hot Springs.

Hill City received between one foot and 10.5 inches of snow, and Mount Rushmore recorded 9 inches, the preliminary report showed.

Rapid City is reporting anywhere between 3.5 inches near downtown to 10.5 inches in the southwest portion of the city. In northwest Rapid City near the foothills, only one mile separated residents from either receiving 4 inches to more than 8 inches of snow, displaying the dynamics of the storm. Four to 5 inches of snow was reported near Wall, and Badlands National Park received 5 to 7 inches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}