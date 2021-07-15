Two fired, others placed on leave as state prison investigation continues

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday morning that two people have been fired and additional personnel decisions have been made regarding the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske have been terminated following an ongoing investigation by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources. Additionally, Director of Pheasantland Industries Stefany Bawek has been placed on administrative leave. Pheasantland is an enterprise of the Department of Corrections that employes inmates while creating products for state and federal agencies.

As was announced Tuesday, Deputy Secretary Doug Clark has stepped in as acting warden until a longer-term interim can be named, according to the governor's office.

Interim Secretary of Corrections Tim Reisch, Bureau of Human Resources Commissioner Darin Seeley, and Secretary of Social Services Laurie Gill are continuing their work to support the investigation.

