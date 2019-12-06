Two people died earlier this week in a house fire near Pine Ridge.
The fire about three miles east of Pine Ridge was reported around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, said Robert Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux police.
"The trailer was totally engulfed" by the time first responders arrived, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Ecoffey said two people were found dead inside the home but he is waiting on DNA test results before sharing their identities with the media.
He said the cause of the fire is being investigated by tribal police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.