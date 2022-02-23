 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two hunters rescued after getting stuck in the snow Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
rescued

A hunter stranded Tuesday night in the Black Hills is loaded into a rescue vehicle before being transported to Monument Hospital.

 Courtesy photo

Two hunters from the Sioux Falls area were rescued Tuesday evening after getting stuck in the snow in the Black Hills.

The men, ages 80 and 74, were hunting when their 1968 Ford pickup became stuck in six to eight inches of snow in the Black Hills. They reported being stuck in the snow on Six Mile Road, located off Ditch Creek Road, and requested help around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

A Pennington County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched but got stuck trying to reach the men. Pennington County Search and Rescue were requested due to the temperature and conditions.

The deputy followed the vehicle's tracks on foot and reached them about 8 pm. A SHERP and Snow Cat were used to extract and transport the men to receive medical treatment. The men were suffering from hypothermia and frostbite and taken to Monument Hospital after spending several hours stranded in temperatures as cold as 22-below zero.

“The actions of our deputies and the Pennington County Search and Rescue saved the lives of these gentlemen as the temperatures were expected to dip even further as the night progressed. Our advice is anytime you plan on enjoying the beautiful Black Hills, have a plan you share with others and ensure you pack the supplies needed to get you through the unexpected. Heed the warnings of the National Weather Service and take them seriously,” Lt. Chris Hislip of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

$5 million for a shooting range that will service how many people? And that's only the beginning of shelling out money. How about daily mainte…

Watch Now: Related Video

Dems: Russia hasn't seen depth of sanctions yet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News