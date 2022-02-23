Two hunters rescued after getting stuck in the snow Tuesday

Two hunters from the Sioux Falls area were rescued Tuesday evening after getting stuck in the snow in the Black Hills.

The men, ages 80 and 74, were hunting when their 1968 Ford pickup became stuck in six to eight inches of snow in the Black Hills. They reported being stuck in the snow on Six Mile Road, located off Ditch Creek Road, and requested help around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

A Pennington County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched but got stuck trying to reach the men. Pennington County Search and Rescue were requested due to the temperature and conditions.

The deputy followed the vehicle's tracks on foot and reached them about 8 pm. A SHERP and Snow Cat were used to extract and transport the men to receive medical treatment. The men were suffering from hypothermia and frostbite and taken to Monument Hospital after spending several hours stranded in temperatures as cold as 22-below zero.

“The actions of our deputies and the Pennington County Search and Rescue saved the lives of these gentlemen as the temperatures were expected to dip even further as the night progressed. Our advice is anytime you plan on enjoying the beautiful Black Hills, have a plan you share with others and ensure you pack the supplies needed to get you through the unexpected. Heed the warnings of the National Weather Service and take them seriously,” Lt. Chris Hislip of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

