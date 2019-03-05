Try 3 months for $3
030619-nws-police001.JPG

Rapid City police converge Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Franklin Street after a report of an armed robbery that led to two arrests.

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

Rapid City police arrested two men Tuesday in connection with an armed robbery at a home in the 300 block of Franklin Street.

Shortly before noon, police were sent to Franklin Street for a report of a robbery. A man told police he had been invited to the residence, and when he arrived, a man pointed a pistol at him and demanded his money and property. The man who reported the incident then left and contacted police.

Police quickly formed a perimeter around the residence upon arrival. During this time, gunshots were reportedly heard coming from the residence. Two men later identified as Damon Patton, 38, and Cori Buffalo, 34, both of Rapid City, were ordered out of the house.

During the investigation, police said they determined that Patton pointed the handgun and Buffalo aided in the robbery. They were placed under arrest for first-degree robbery and taken to the Pennington County Jail.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.