Two men died after being thrown from their vehicles in two unrelated one-vehicle crashes in Butte and Meade counties Saturday, according to authorities.
A 35-year-old man died Saturday morning after a crash 2 miles north of Rapid City in Meade County, according to a Sunday news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The man was driving a 1992 GMC Sierra Pickup at 7:29 a.m. on North Deadwood Avenue when he left the roadway and hit a box culvert on a creek embankment. He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Authorities did not say if he was wearing a seat belt.
Department Public Safety said in another news release that a 31-year-old man died later Saturday after his 2004 Kia Optima crashed 3 miles southeast of Nisland in Butte County. The man lost control at 7:55 p.m. while driving on Snoma Road, a gravel road. He hit a ditch, rolled several times, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Department of Public Safety did not say what caused the men to lose control of their vehicles; Highway Patrol is still investigating both crashes. The victims' identities will be released once their families are notified.