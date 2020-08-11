Two men die in motorcycle crash on day four of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Two men died when three motorcycles collided Monday near Sturgis, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. It was one of several accidents involving motorcycles that occurred on Sunday and Monday.

According to the DPS, the fatal crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., on U.S. Highway 14A, mile marker 49, three miles west of Sturgis. A 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line colliding with two eastbound motorcycles. The 22-year-old male driver of the westbound Harley Davidson was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he later was pronounced dead. The 55-year-old male driver of an eastbound 2014 Indian Motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old male driver of the third motorcycle, a 2005 Harley Davidson, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Helmets were not used.