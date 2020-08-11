Two men die in motorcycle crash on day four of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Two men died when three motorcycles collided Monday near Sturgis, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. It was one of several accidents involving motorcycles that occurred on Sunday and Monday.
According to the DPS, the fatal crash occurred at 5:15 p.m., on U.S. Highway 14A, mile marker 49, three miles west of Sturgis. A 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line colliding with two eastbound motorcycles. The 22-year-old male driver of the westbound Harley Davidson was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital where he later was pronounced dead. The 55-year-old male driver of an eastbound 2014 Indian Motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old male driver of the third motorcycle, a 2005 Harley Davidson, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Helmets were not used.
Injury crashes reported Tuesday by DPS:
- At 11 a.m., Sunday, U.S. Highway 16A, mile marker 40, 15 miles southeast of Keystone: A 2012 Harley Davidson FLTRX motorcycle was westbound when the driver lost control on gravel. The 58-year-old male driver and 30-year-old female passenger both received minor injuries. They were not wearing helmets. No charges are pending.
- At 6:42 a.m., Monday, U.S. Highway 85, mile marker 12, eight miles southwest of Lead: A 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix was westbound on U.S. Highway 85 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went into the ditch and then into a creek. The 28-year-old female driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Charges are pending.
- At 1:51 p.m., Monday, U.S. Highway 16A, mile marker 28, five miles east of Custer: A 2012 Harley Davidson Road Glide was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A in Custer State Park when the driver lost control. The 42-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries. No charges are pending.
- At 1:15 p.m., Monday, U.S. Highway 16A, mile marker 29, six miles east of Custer: A 2003 Harley Davidson Heritage was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A in Custer State Park when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went into the south ditch and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The 56-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries. No charges are pending.
- At 3:20 p.m., Monday, North Rochford Road, 11 miles west of Lead: A 2020 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle was southbound when the driver lost control as he crested a hill. The motorcycle eventually went into a ditch. The 35-year-old male driver suffered life-threatening injuries while the 33-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. They were not wearing helmets. No charges are pending.
- At 3:38 p.m., Monday, Wildlife Loop Road, 20 miles east of Custer: A 2020 Harley Davidson trike was northbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The trike went off the roadway and down an embankment. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The 49-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a helmet, received serious non-life threatening injuries. No charges are pending.
- At 4:06 p.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 79, mile marker 113, four miles northeast of Sturgis: A 2020 Jeep Wrangler pulling a small trailer was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver pulled into an approach to make a U-Turn. As the driver attempted to make the U-turn, the trailer overturned in the roadway. The driver of a southbound 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle applied his brakes to avoid hitting the trailer. The driver lost control and the motorcycle tipped over. The 34-year-old male driver of the Jeep, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured. Charges are pending against him. The 58-year-old male motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, received minor injuries.
- At 4:40 p.m., Monday, Highway 87, mile marker 61, nine miles northeast of Custer: A 2018 Specially Constructed Custom motorcycle was northbound on South Dakota Highway 87 in Custer State Park when the driver lost control navigating a left-hand curve. The 27-year-old male driver and the 27-year-old female passenger both received minor injuries. The driver was not wearing a helmet. No charges are pending.
- At 5:11 p.m., Monday, U.S. Highway 16A, mile marker 40, 25 miles southeast of Keystone: A 2015 Victory Cross Country motorcycle was southbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The 52-year-old male driver was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle. He suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. Charges are pending.
- At 7:55 p.m., Monday, South Dakota Highway 34, mile 37, two miles east of Sturgis: A 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was parked on the shoulder of the road and pulled out on South Dakota Highway 34. It collided with a westbound 2013 Harley Davidson BTM. The two occupants of the 2009 motorcycle, 45-year-old male driver and the 52-year-old female passenger, received minor injuries. Charges are pending against the driver. The 55-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle was not injured while the 38-year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries. Helmets were not used.
