Two men die outdoors in Rapid City; one from a fire near Rapid Creek

Two men recently died outdoors in Rapid City, one in a brush fire and another from exposure and/or medical issues.
The first man, who has yet to be publicly identified, was discovered when police and the fire department responded to a grass fire at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Tuesday news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The fire department began to put out the fire, which was in a wooded area just southwest of a commercial building at 1180 Creek Drive, the release says. The wooded area is near the north bank of Rapid Creek, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
A witness told police officers that one person didn’t make it out of the fire, which occurred in an area where many homeless people have been staying at night, the release says.
Several people were in the area when the fire broke out, Medina said. One of the witnesses said people have created camp fires there in the past.
Once most of the fire was put out officers entered the area and found a man who was dead, the release says. An autopsy found he died of smoke inhalation.
Forensic testing is needed to identify the man due to his serious injuries, the release says. Medina said the man’s friends have identified him but police need to verify his identity through the testing before releasing his name to the public.
The fire and death both remain under investigation.
At 2:10 p.m. Monday, there was a report of an unresponsive person in a culvert on the 3000 block of South Valley Drive, the news release says.
Police arrived and found a man who had died. He was identified as James Lamphere, a 60-year-old from Rapid City. One of Lamphere’s acquaintances reported that he went missing earlier that day after he left his home, Medina said.
Police and an autopsy found no evidence of trauma or foul play, Medina said. He said further testing is needed to identify the exact cause of death but the medical examiner believes Lamphere died from exposure and/or a medical issue and that either cause was related to medical issues.
