Two men die outdoors in Rapid City; one from a fire near Rapid Creek

Two men recently died outdoors in Rapid City, one in a brush fire and another from exposure and/or medical issues.

The first man, who has yet to be publicly identified, was discovered when police and the fire department responded to a grass fire at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Tuesday news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The fire department began to put out the fire, which was in a wooded area just southwest of a commercial building at 1180 Creek Drive, the release says. The wooded area is near the north bank of Rapid Creek, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

A witness told police officers that one person didn’t make it out of the fire, which occurred in an area where many homeless people have been staying at night, the release says.

Several people were in the area when the fire broke out, Medina said. One of the witnesses said people have created camp fires there in the past.

Once most of the fire was put out officers entered the area and found a man who was dead, the release says. An autopsy found he died of smoke inhalation.