Two men die outside in Rapid City this week.

Two men were found dead outside in Rapid City this week but foul play is not suspected, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Jason Sun Bear, 62, died Monday while Dustin Sharp Butte, 38, died Wednesday. Both are from Rapid City and appear to have been homeless at the time of their deaths.

"This week we lost two relatives in Rapid City," Camp Mniluzahan, a winter homeless camp west of Rapid City, wrote on its Facebook page. "Both Dustin (AKA Butch) Sharp Butte and Jason Sun Bear were full of laughter and joy."

“Butch was constantly joking and friendly to everyone he met. He made camp more of a home, letting his gorgeous singing voice echo by the moonlit fire,” the group wrote. “Every time he got in the transport van, he’d ask for two songs to play. He’d say ‘Daddy’s Girl’ was a song for him and his daughter (and) then share memories of her. ‘Mommy’s Little Guy’ brought up sweet stories of his son.”​

"Jason would always keep us updated on his life," the post continues. "At camp, Jason asked a volunteer to fix his hair one afternoon. It was matted from his seizures and sleeping in a hat so it took two hours. He spent that time talking about his kids and how his mother used to comb his hair out."