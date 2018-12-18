Try 1 month for 99¢
Cherry Avenue fire

Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family dwelling Friday morning in the 2000 block of Cherry Avenue in Rapid City.

 Courtesy of Rapid City Fire Department

Two men were honored Monday night at the Rapid City Council meeting for their role in saving a women's life during an apartment fire last month.

Gene Wittkowske and Jim McLendon received the Civilian Life Saving Citation from the city for their actions on Friday, Nov. 9 when a fire broke out at the apartment complex at 2021 Cherry Ave. 

The two men were working nearby when they saw a women trapped on a balcony as the building was burning. They were able to use a ladder to reach the woman and bring her to safety. 

