Two men were honored Monday night at the Rapid City Council meeting for their role in saving a women's life during an apartment fire last month.
Gene Wittkowske and Jim McLendon received the Civilian Life Saving Citation from the city for their actions on Friday, Nov. 9 when a fire broke out at the apartment complex at 2021 Cherry Ave.
The two men were working nearby when they saw a women trapped on a balcony as the building was burning. They were able to use a ladder to reach the woman and bring her to safety.