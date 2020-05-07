Two more deaths, 126 new cases reported Thursday in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota officials expected an increase in the number coronavirus cases when testing expanded this week. In addition to other testing in the state, about 3,200 tests have been completed in a mass testing in Sioux Falls.

With 698 tests returned Thursday, 126 new cases were identified. There was one new case discovered in Pennington County with 91 tests reported. Pennington County has tested 1,001 people and 17 have been positive. Six cases are still active illnesses.

Two more deaths were reported Thursday. Both were Minnehaha County residents over 80 years old. Minnehaha County showed 101 new cases on just over 400 tests from the area. There have been 2,332 positive tests from Minnehaha County on 7,430 tests.

Overall, 31 people have died from the coronavirus in South Dakota.

There have been 2,905 total positive test across South Dakota with 846 of those cases considered active infections. Six more patients were hospitalized Wednesday with the total number of currently hospitalized dropping by two to 70.

Thursday's report also included 17 new cases in Brown County, four in Moody, two in Union, and one in Hughes and Lincoln counties.