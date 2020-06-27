Two more Pennington County COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more coronavirus deaths were reported Saturday by the South Dakota Department of Health. Two of those who died were Pennington County residents. Five county residents have died this week. There have been 16 people die from Pennington County since the beginning of the pandemic. The other death Saturday was from Minnehaha County. Of the three deaths reported Saturday, two were women and one was a man. Two were in their 60s and one was in their 70s.

There were 91 new cases of coronavirus reported Saturday across South Dakota after 1,085 tests were completed Friday. That brings the state's total to 6,626 and the number of active cases rose by 23 to 818 across the state. With the three reported Saturday, the total number of deaths in South Dakota is now 91. There are 79 people hospitalized with CVID-19 illnesses and 36 of those are in the Monument Health system as of Friday's report.

Pennington County added 11 more new cases on 98 tests Saturday to bring the total of positive tests here to 497 with 135 cases still listed as active. Oglala-Lakota County reported the most new cases of any county in the state Saturday with 15 new cases on only 42 tests. That brings their number of active cases up to 42. Meade (nine tests), Lawrence (19 tests) and Custer (3 tests) counties each added one new case in Saturday's report. Fall River County completed six negative tests Friday.

Charles Mix County reported 10 new cases Saturday on only 41 tests. They now have 68 cases in their county. Minnehaha County added another nine cases and Hughes County added seven. Bennett and Lincoln counties each had five new cases in Saturday's report and Brown County reported four. Beadle, Yankton and Todd counties each had three positive tests and Day, Codington, Lyman and Buffalo counties each added two. Brookings, Clark, Clay, Davison, Edmunds, Hutchinson, McPherson, Turner and Union counties each had one new positive test.