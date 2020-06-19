Two more Pennington County residents die from COVID-19 illness

Two Pennington County women in their 80s were among the three COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday morning.
Pennington County has reported 11 deaths caused by the coronavirus. The state has now reported 81 deaths.
The county reported seven new cases of coronavirus to bring the total to 437 with 149 active cases here - down one from Thursday. The outbreak at Avantara Arrowhead long-term care facility in Rapid City now has 39 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. That is an increase of four patients testing positive since Wednesday's last report.
Lawrence, Meade and Custer counties each added a new case of coronavirus Friday. Lawrence County has four active cases and Custer County has two. Oglala-Lakota County has had 53 positive tests and has 21 active cases.
South Dakota reported 49 new cases on 840 tests Friday. That brings the state's total to 6,158 with 801 active cases - down nine since Thursday's report. There are now 95 people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness - an increase of two since Thursday. Forty-two of those patients are in the Monument Health system.
Buffalo County didn't have any new cases to report Friday, but that county was increased to a substantial community spread due to results of contact tracing of cases in that county.
New cases Friday included 13 in Minnehaha County and four in Charles Mix and Lyman counties. Lincoln and Beadle counties each had three new cases and Brown, Brule and Hughes counties each reported two new positive tests. Brookings, Corson, Miner, Spink, Union and Yankton counties all had one new case.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said that 161 of 166 patients from the DemKota Beef plant in Aberdeen have recovered. He said 103 of the 123 people who have tested positive at the Jack Links plant in Alpena have recovered as have 55 of the 82 employees who tested positive at the Dakota Provisions plant in Huron.
