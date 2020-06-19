Two more Pennington County residents die from COVID-19 illness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Pennington County women in their 80s were among the three COVID-19 deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Friday morning.

Pennington County has reported 11 deaths caused by the coronavirus. The state has now reported 81 deaths.

The county reported seven new cases of coronavirus to bring the total to 437 with 149 active cases here - down one from Thursday. The outbreak at Avantara Arrowhead long-term care facility in Rapid City now has 39 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. That is an increase of four patients testing positive since Wednesday's last report.

Lawrence, Meade and Custer counties each added a new case of coronavirus Friday. Lawrence County has four active cases and Custer County has two. Oglala-Lakota County has had 53 positive tests and has 21 active cases.

South Dakota reported 49 new cases on 840 tests Friday. That brings the state's total to 6,158 with 801 active cases - down nine since Thursday's report. There are now 95 people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness - an increase of two since Thursday. Forty-two of those patients are in the Monument Health system.