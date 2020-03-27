Two new coronavirus cases in Pennington County, 12 in state; now 58 statewide

There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today, including two from Pennington County.

It brings South Dakota to a total of 58 cases — 21 have recovered, according to the state Department of Health website.

Singular cases are in Aurora, Faulk, Todd and Union counties. Beadle, Lawrence, Minnehaha and Pennington counties have two new cases.

Dan Daly, a spokesperson for Monument Health, said he can't comment on whether the two new Pennington County cases are or aren't patients at Monument Health or if they got tested for COVID-19 there.

Both Gov. Kristi Noem and Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary for the state health department, could not provide any details other than that one of the cases in Pennington County is related to community spread.

This one case means that Pennington County is now defined as having minimal to moderate community spread.

20 tests are pending in Pierre, and there are 2,387 negatives from the state health lab in Pierre as well as from commercial labs.

