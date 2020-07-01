Two new deaths, 62 new cases of COVID-19 reported across South Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two additional people have died in South Dakota and 62 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the state Department of Health.

The two deaths were East River, one in Minnehaha County and one in Buffalo County, bringing the statewide total to 93 deaths since the pandemic began.

Pennington County reported five new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, after completing 98 additional tests. Total positive cases in Pennington County rose to 523.

New positive tests were also reported in Oglala Lakota, Custer and Meade counties. Oglala Lakota County reported two new cases, and Custer and Meade counties reported one new positive case each.

Elsewhere in South Dakota, Minnehaha County reported 17 new positive tests; Codington County had six new cases; Lincoln County had four cases; Beadle, Brookings, Charles Mix, Hughes and Lyman counties each reported three new positive tests; Brule, Clay, Dewey, Gregory, Hamlin, Mellette, Moody, Turner, Union and Walworth counties each reported one new case.

Statewide, there have been 6,826 positive cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. 5,933 people have recovered. The state Department of Health said there are 800 active cases of COVID-19, with 65 people currently in the hospital.