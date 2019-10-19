The head of Rapid City’s airport said this week that two options — building a new lagoon or connecting to the city’s sewage-treatment system — are being considered as long-term fixes for an existing airport sewage lagoon that nearly overflowed this summer.
Patrick Dame, executive director of Rapid City Regional Airport, presented an informational update on the situation to the Pennington County Commission on Tuesday at the county’s Administration Building.
“As we look at the growth into the future, the existing lagoon level is too small to meet the future load,” Dame said.
During the summer, the lagoon came within a few inches of overflowing its banks.
The situation made news in August after 74,000 gallons of effluent was pumped from the lagoon and spread across the northern end of the airport property without a required state permit.
At the time, Dame blamed a miscommunication between the airport and state regulators about whether a permit was needed. The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources subsequently tested the area and said the spreading did not contaminate any surface water.
After that controversy, the airport used a contractor to continue pumping from the lagoon and hauling the effluent off-site.
Although the airport’s air traffic has increased, Dame said the lagoon problem is due primarily to weather. The airport has received 26.25 inches of precipitation this year, which is the second-most precipitation ever measured in one year at the National Weather Service’s airport station.
Dame said airport officials have known for several years that the 1960s-era lagoon is too small to serve the airport in the future, but the lagoon should have been able to handle the existing load without historically high amounts of precipitation runoff.
A feasibility study regarding the long-term future of sewage at the airport began in 2016, Dame said, and has since transitioned to an environmental assessment of two options.
One option is to build an on-site, aerated, covered lagoon with an ammonia treatment system. That option would require a licensed operator and would have higher operation and maintenance costs, Dame said.
The other option is to build a sewer line that would connect to the city’s collection system and take the sewage to the Rapid City Water Reclamation Facility. That option would cost less to operate and maintain and would not require an on-site operator at the airport, Dame said.
Dame did not provide cost estimates for either option, but he said federal airport funding should cover 90 percent of the project costs. The other 10 percent will be split between the airport and state government funds.
Dame showed the county commission a schedule that includes completion of the environmental assessment by January 2020; design, easement acquisition and bidding later in 2020; and construction in 2021.