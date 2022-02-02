Two people injured when school bus, SUV crash on Interstate 90

Icy roads caused a Wednesday morning traffic accident between a school bus and a compact SUV on Interstate 90 in Rapid City, temporarily closing the highway and sending two people to the hospital.

According to Tony Mangan of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 10:17 a.m. when a 2003 BMW X3 driven by a 38-year-old woman was exiting from Interstate 190 to westbound Interstate 90. The driver lost control of the BMW due to icy road conditions, he said.

Mangan said the BMW began to spin in the lane of traffic of Interstate 90 and was struck in the front end by a westbound 2011 International CE 77 school bus. The only occupant of the school bus was the driver.

The collision sent the BMW into the northside ditch of the interstate and several pieces of debris were scattered across the highway, Mangan said. The Rapid City Police Department and the South Dakota Highway Patrol temporarily closed westbound Interstate 90 at the Interstate 190 exit as emergency personnel removed debris and assisted the occupants of the SUV and bus.

Mangan said the driver of the BMW and a 17-year-old male passenger were transported via ambulance to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with minor injuries. The bus driver was not injured in the crash.

The two occupants of the BMW and the bus driver were all wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision. No charges are pending, Mangan said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

