Two Sioux Falls officers charged in child pornography cases

SIOUX FALLS | Two Sioux Falls police officers are facing child pornography charges in what officials say are unrelated cases.

Luke Schauer, 28, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempted production of child pornography and transfer of obscene materials to minors. Schauer has bonded out of jail.

Matthew Jock, 23, is charged in state court with five counts of possession, manufacturing and distribution of child pornography. He remains in custody at the Minnehaha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

According to court documents, Jock’s charges stem from an investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation after they received a tip last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Argus Leader reported.

Jock's attorney, Ryan Kolbeck, declined to comment on the case.

In Schauer's case, prosecutors say he admitted during questioning this week with two FBI special agents that he was aware he was messaging with a 12-year-old girl. The potential victim, in fact, was an uncover FBI agent. Schauer's attorney, Sonny Walter, did not immediately return a message for comment.

A visibly upset Jon Thum, Sioux Falls police chief, repeated the sentiments he expressed after Schauer’s arrest when addressing the media on Thursday regarding Jock’s arrest.

“To whom much trust is given, much is expected, and these clearly aren’t actions that reflect that trust,” Thum said.

The chief, along with Mayor Paul TenHaken, said they will be reviewing the police department's internal policies and procedures.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1