Custer mayor Corbin Herman said Thursday the reversal of fortune for a Shopko Hometown store in Chamberlain, one of eight Shopko locations in South Dakota earlier slated for closure, offered a glimmer of hope for Custer retaining its Shopko store.
However, the initial response from the Green Bay, Wis.-based retailer, which announced the closures in December, hasn’t been favorable, Herman said.
“There’s been a pretty good push from community members to reach out to Shopko, not really to any avail,” Herman said. “From what I’ve heard, (the answer) was ‘no, and don’t ask again.’”
On Jan. 15, Shopko CEO Russ Steinhorst reversed an earlier decision to shutter stores in Sioux Falls and Chamberlain.
But Custer's store remains on the closure list, along with Shopko Hometown stores in Redfield, Wagner, Webster and Dell Rapids. A second Shopko in Sioux Falls also is slated to be closed.
At present, 105 Shopko locations in 21 states have or will soon begin liquidation sales and be closed in March or April, according to the company website.
Shopko Hometown stores are smaller than Shopko stores and are designed for smaller communities. In many cases, the stores serve as a small town's only general merchandise retailer.
Chamberlain’s Shopko Hometown opened in 2016 and employs 16 people. In comparison, the resurrection of the Sioux Falls Shopko saved 45 jobs.
Other Shopko or Shopko Hometown locations in South Dakota are to remain open, including stores in Rapid City, Sturgis, Belle Fourche and Hot Springs.
However, all Shopko locations will see their pharmacy services auctioned off and eventually closed as part of the company’s Chapter 11 reorganization, announced Jan. 16.
Customer prescriptions from the Watertown and Sioux Falls Shopko pharmacies have been transferred to Hy-Vee stores in those communities. The remaining Shopko pharmacies will continue operating as the auction process proceeds, the company said.
“This decision is a difficult but necessary one,” said Steinhorst, in a release announcing the company was seeking Chapter 11 protection.
“In a challenging retail environment, we have had to make some very tough choices, but we are confident that by operating a smaller and more focused store footprint, we will be able to build a stronger Shopko that will better serve our customers, vendors, employees and other stakeholders through this process,” he said.
Steinhorst said the company reconsidered the closure of one Sioux Falls Shopko and the Shopko Hometown in Chamberlain after conversations with community stakeholders and receiving what he called “financial support” from landlords at both locations.
Herman said the city is looking into potential financial enticements, including tax incentives, to either keep the Custer Shopko open, or entice another retailer into opening there.
Custer’s Shopko Hometown location originally opened as a Pamida store. Shopko and Pamida merged in 2012 and completed conversion of Pamida stores to Shopko Hometown in 2013.
Herman said the store helped retain shoppers that otherwise might have traveled elsewhere for all types of goods and merchandise.
“If you’re here, you’re going to shop for groceries here,” he said. “If you go out of town for one thing, you’re going to get everything out of town.
“We’d love to keep them here,” he said.