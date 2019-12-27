Two Sturgis police officers to receive Carnegie medals for heroism

STURGIS | There were no thoughts of heroism when Sturgis Police Sgt. Christopher Schmoker and Officer Dylan Goetsch struggled to free a Sturgis man from a burning home in May of 2018.

They were compelled, they say, by any public servant’s sense of duty, and community.

“We didn’t do anything any other cop wouldn’t have done. We just happened to be the two that were there,” said Schmoker, 39.

“Absolutely not,” added Goetsch, 29, when asked if he considers himself a hero.

“When you take a job in law enforcement or as a first responder, you want to help people," said Goetsch. “This is what I signed up for.”

However, the men are considered heroes by the Sturgis Police Department, the city of Sturgis and by the family of Jason R. McKee — the man they rescued when heavy smoke and flames engulfed a home on Colorado Drive in west Sturgis on May 12, 2018.

“I’m forever indebted to those two men,” said McKee, 49, who is still recovering from smoke inhalation and burns to his throat from the fire that also injured his sister, Mandy McKee, and her young son, Ethan Baker.