Two Sturgis police officers to receive Carnegie medals for heroism

STURGIS | There were no thoughts of heroism when Sturgis Police Sgt. Christopher Schmoker and Officer Dylan Goetsch struggled to free a Sturgis man from a burning home in May of 2018.
They were compelled, they say, by any public servant’s sense of duty, and community.
“We didn’t do anything any other cop wouldn’t have done. We just happened to be the two that were there,” said Schmoker, 39.
“Absolutely not,” added Goetsch, 29, when asked if he considers himself a hero.
“When you take a job in law enforcement or as a first responder, you want to help people," said Goetsch. “This is what I signed up for.”
However, the men are considered heroes by the Sturgis Police Department, the city of Sturgis and by the family of Jason R. McKee — the man they rescued when heavy smoke and flames engulfed a home on Colorado Drive in west Sturgis on May 12, 2018.
“I’m forever indebted to those two men,” said McKee, 49, who is still recovering from smoke inhalation and burns to his throat from the fire that also injured his sister, Mandy McKee, and her young son, Ethan Baker.
The owners of the home, Bill and Cherie McKee, escaped the flames, but not the anguish of knowing what might have happened had the two officers not put their own lives on the line.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission is also recognizing Schmoker and Goetsch, announcing earlier this month that the two were among 18 chosen this year to receive Carnegie Medals, the nation’s highest civilian award for heroism.
Schmoker was the first to arrive after receiving a radio dispatch report of a burning home on a foggy morning.
Goetsch arrived moments later, learning along with Schmoker that someone was still inside the home, while smoke roiled from open doors and windows.
Defying the conventional wisdom to not enter a smoke-filled home, the two men made several attempts, first to locate Jason McKee, who had passed out from the heavy smoke in an upper-level bedroom.
Driven back several times by heat and dense smoke, Goetsch finally located McKee in a rear bedroom after climbing a ladder Bill McKee had placed at an exterior window.
Goetsch tore away the window’s blinds and could hear McKee’s labored breathing.
“We knew we were running out of time,” Schmoker said.
Using water-soaked clothing tied around their faces as makeshift masks, the two men laboriously dragged McKee’s unconscious body down a stairway and got him to the home’s front door, seconds before the fire overtook the living room and hallway where they had just been.
The frenzied rescue had taken only a matter of minutes before the Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department and Sturgis Ambulance Service arrived.
Jason, Mandy McKee and Ethan Baker were taken first to Regional Health Sturgis Hospital, then to Rapid City and soon airlifted to hospitals in Colorado for treatment of severe inhalation injuries from the toxic smoke.
Other family pets were able to escape, but Jason’s Chihuahua, Mikey, also in the same bedroom, did not survive.
Jason said a doctor at a Greeley, Colo., hospital told him the insides of his lungs were 60% scorched by hot gases, and that he wouldn’t have survived another minute in the choking smoke.
Schmoker and Goetsch suffered only minor smoke inhalation injuries.
“Our lungs felt like crap for a couple days but otherwise we were OK,” Schmoker said.
McKee said investigators said the fire burned too intensely to pinpoint an exact cause, but said it likely started because of a malfunctioning appliance in the kitchen.
Mandy McKee is still dealing with scar tissue from her injuries, while Baker is doing well, Jason said.
Jason McKee said he has been able to resume his career as a musician and singer in spite of his injuries.
Bill and Cherie McKee, both retired teachers, chose not to rebuild, instead buying another home in the same neighborhood.
“My dad said he could never fathom going back into that place or being on that land," Jason said. “All he can think about was hearing me scream and that he couldn’t get his boy out.”
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater presented Schmoker and Goetsch with a departmental lifesaving award. The city of Sturgis also presented them with Medals of Honor, earlier this year.
Both officers were well familiar with each other, coming to the Sturgis Police Dept. in 2017 from Belle Fourche, where Schmoker had helped train Goetsch.
VanDewater, with McKee's help, also nominated the officers for the Carnegie Medals, which will be presented next year.
“It’s honestly overwhelming,” said Goetsch, who is engaged to be married.
“It’s exciting and really cool for the department, something we'll remember forever,” said Schmoker, who is married. He and his wife are expecting a fifth child.
“To be one of 10,000 people to get the award since 1904 is a huge honor,” said Goetsch, “For something I feel any cop in the same situation would have done.”
Jason McKee said he and his family cannot adequately thank Schmoker and Goetsch.
“Without them it would have been really hard for my family to rebuild and go on again,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion.
“They gave us all some new leases on life,” he said.