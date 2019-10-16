Rapid City Area Schools teachers Leah Oxner and Kimberly Webber have been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Oxner teaches math at West Middle School, and Webber works at Black Hawk and Valley Elementary Schools as a literacy coach.
The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. It recognizes outstanding teachers for their contributions to the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and/or computer science.
Each awardee will receive a citation signed by President Trump and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation. Both Oxner and Webber are in Washington, D.C., this week to accept their awards.