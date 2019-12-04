{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas Middle School
Provided

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the report of a gun at Douglas Middle School on Wednesday morning.

Two 13-year-olds were arrested as part of the investigation into the incident.

The school was placed on secure status at 10:48 a.m. after the gun was reported. It was lifted at 11:34 a.m. when it was determined the situation was under control.

According to Helene Duhamel, Pennington County Sheriff's Office public information officer, every school building in the Douglas system has a school resource officer on campus — three from the sheriff's office and one from the Box Elder Police Department.

When the gun was reported at Douglas Middle School, the SRO began an investigation and Box Elder police responded in case support was needed.

The gun was located and determined to be a BB handgun. 

"We take all threats seriously," Duhamel said. She added that she couldn't comment further because the investigation was still ongoing.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0