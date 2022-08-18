Two-time Purple Heart recipient visits Rapid City

A dented gray WWII combat helmet rested on a round wooden table inside the lobby of the Best Western Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City Monday afternoon. The helmet belongs to Harold Nelson, a 107-year-old WWII veteran and two-time Purple Heart recipient.

A natural-born storyteller with a sharp sense of humor, Nelson was in town from Denver for the 89th Annual Military Order of the Purple Heart and Auxiliary’s National Convention, hosted by Rapid City for the first time in its history.

While sitting in the lobby, Nelson was approached by several strangers asking for autographs and photos. He doesn’t really know what to do with the word “hero,” or his slew of accolades, which includes the Bronze Star, Silver Star, multiple marksmanship medals, and the Medal of Valor — presented to him earlier that day at the convention.

“I don’t even think about it,” he said. Humility shone through a matter-of-fact account of the incident that earned him his Silver Star.

While fighting his way out of Anzio, Italy, Nelson said he and the few men he had left had run out of ammunition with Germans shooting at them from an old abandoned house and no way to advance. He spotted an abandoned U.S. Army tank and made a dash for it, as a German hand grenade exploded near him, blowing off his backpack.

He mounted the tank to discover the machine gun had one belt of ammunition left. “And I climbed up on the tank and fired it into the windows of the house,” Nelson said, “and the enemy surrendered.”

Born in Wolbach, Neb. on February 28, 1915, Nelson has chronicled his life on paper — both typed and handwritten — from growing up on a Nebraska farm to harrowing accounts of his nearly two years in a warzone, including six amphibious invasions. Nelson filled a three-ring binder with his tales, at the encouragement of his daughter, Carolee Soden.

“It’s his legacy,” she said.

Nelson’s dented helmet, resting on the table in front of him, told stories of its own — tales of narrow escapes, shoveling foxholes, and even carrying fresh milk to his fellow soldiers.

“As a helmet, it saved my life at least three times,” Nelson said.

Nelson was 26 years old when he became the first Nebraskan solider drafted on July 14, 1941. He enlisted in the United States Army as an infantryman, with WWII looming. He was assigned to 2/7 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Division of the United States Army 9th Corp. and shipped overseas on October 24, 1942.

Nelson’s first amphibious landing was off the coast of Africa, disembarking five to ten miles from shore, climbing down a cargo net in the dark with full combat pack and weapons, into Higgins boats.

“Imagine trying to go down the rope cargo net and getting into a boat with waves ten to 20 feet high,” Nelson wrote. They tried to jump into the boats quickly, he said, but the boats might dip 10 to 15 feet, and back up again, slamming soldiers against the side of the ship, sometimes breaking their legs.

“I really don’t know how I landed,” he wrote. “I guess I was just so scared I don’t remember.” He said that was the worst of the six.

Darkness and wind brought them to the wrong beach that night — expecting sand, they found instead what he described as a coral rock beach — “steeples with no bottom.”

He waded, floated and crawled his way to shore, where they were shelled by enemy ships and shot at by shore defenses, escaping with only a few of his men.

In his nearly two years overseas, Nelson said he never slept in a bed. Four months were spent in a foxhole during the Battle of Anzio, using dirt or his helmet for a pillow. He battled cold, damp and hunger in addition to bullets. Nelson said one of his favorite pastimes these days is sleeping — catching up on the two years he lost.

Now, with sleep comes nightmares. Soden said whenever her father tells his stories from the war, he inevitably relives them in his sleep. He also goes hunting and fishing in his dreams, though, he added.

“I catch a lot of fish when I’m sleeping,” he laughed.

Nelson’s hand-written account of his two years at war, including each of his six amphibious landings, reads like a white-knuckle history book, but his humor also shines through.

One story detailed wading across The Volturno River in the dead of night, in shoulder-deep water, with shells flying overhead. A bullet went through the side of his helmet, just above his ear.

“I guess they were a bad shot,” he joked.

He has stories about getting chewed out by General Patton, being bombed during a Bob Hope show, and pulling shrapnel from his own chest.

Nelson pointed to the spot where he pulled the shrapnel, tracing a trail down to his leg, where a bullet crossed, ending at his right arm, where he took a bullet and earned his second Purple Heart. He also suffered permanent hearing loss in his right ear when an artillery shell exploded inside his foxhole, blowing away his commanding officer.

He described his four months in Anzio as “hellish,” before fighting their way out to Rome. They were spread out too far with too few men, he wrote, and their casualties were too many. He would lose 950 of his soldiers and friends in Italy.

It was in Rome that he learned he was going home.

“It was the best thing I heard in the two years overseas,” he said. Nelson was one of only seven from his company to come home.

He returned home to Wolbach, where his sweetheart Frances was waiting for him.

“Bless her heart, she waited for me for almost four years,” he wrote. “I guess the shock was so great we decided to get married that week” — September 19, 1945. They were married by a Justice of the Peace in Smith Center, Kansas. “It took 20 minutes and $20.”

Nelson was discharged on June 23, 1945. They moved to Denver with “no money to speak of,” where Nelson got a job with the Merchants Biscuit Co.—now the Keebler Co. He started as a painter, earning 39 cents per hour. He spent 33 years with the bakery, working his way up to project engineer.

Nelson and Frances had nearly 50 years together, and two daughters.

Soden said the Purple Heart connections have been “amazing,” for Nelson, “to be a part of something where everyone in the room has a Purple Heart.” It’s also an opportunity for all of them to tell their stories, she said.

As Nelson picked up his battered gray helmet and placed it on his head, he said it felt heavy. Whether that came from the weight of the steel, or the stories it carried, it remains a part of his legacy.

“Quite a legacy, I would say,” said Soden.