PIERRE | The South Dakota Department of Health reported Monday two confirmed cases of vaping-related illness among 20- to 24-year-olds living in the state.
With the news, South Dakota joins 33 other states that have reported cases of severe respiratory illness from e-cigarettes.
“We will work with patients and health-care providers to collect information to inform the national outbreak investigation and help CDC identify the cause of these illnesses,” Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said in a news release.
The press release did not identify the gender of the two people who have the reported vaping-related illnesses, or where they live.
According to the press release from the state Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that individuals consider not using e-cigarette products while the investigation is ongoing. Those who use the products should monitor themselves for symptoms and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns.
Regardless of the ongoing investigation, the press release, said, people who use e-cigarette products should not buy them off the street or modify them or add any substances that are not intended by the manufacturer, such as THC products.
Patients typically experienced respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain, and may also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever or fatigue.
The South Dakota QuitLine offers free coaching to quit tobacco and vaping product use. South Dakotans can enroll in the program by calling 1.866.SD QUITS or by visiting SDQuitLine.com