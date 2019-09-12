Two people walked away without serious injuries from a helicopter crash-landing Thursday near Deerfield Road west of Hill City, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
The office's spokeswoman, Helene Duhamel, said the helicopter is privately owned and is not part of a helicopter tour business.
Pictures posted by the Hill City Volunteer Fire Department showed the helicopter lying on its side with its tail end broken.
No further information was immediately available.