Two West River nonprofits receive Community Innovation Grants

A one-day “tour” concept will be incorporated to reveal Rapid City’s diversity, rich culture, challenges, historical geography and human capital for cohorts of diverse participants. Following the tour, input will be gathered from participants to examine community needs and move towards solutions.

Through a needs assessment conducted by Victims of Violence Intervention Program, they learned domestic and sexual violence against Black, Indigenous and other People of Color was much greater than others in their communities, the news release said. A study will be conducted focusing on the experiences of BIPOC survivors in western South Dakota.

Using a three-phase process that includes collecting information, publishing results in peer journals and media outlets, Victims of Violence Intervention Program will be better equipped to serve and empower survivors, the release said. By inviting area organizations and partners to join them, a regional understanding of how to prioritize racial equity will be developed.