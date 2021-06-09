Two West River nonprofits receive Community Innovation Grants

PIERRE | The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Friday that two West River nonprofit organizations will receive awards from the 2021 Community Innovation Grant program.
The Mniluzahan Okolakicipayi Ambassadors and the Victims of Violence Intervention Program will each receive $20,000 from the grant to assist with their programs.
In total, 14 South Dakota organizations were selected in the first round of grant awards. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the Community Innovation Grant program supports efforts to find breakthrough solutions to community challenges across the state, a news release said.
“The South Dakota Community Foundation received sixty-three applications in Round 1 and selected these 14 nonprofits to implement inclusive, collaborative and resourceful solutions that will benefit all our state’s citizens,” said Ginger Niemann, SDCF Senior Program Officer. “Round 1 resulted in $204,830 being distributed among the selected grantees. We are grateful to the Bush Foundation for their past and continued investment in our state.”
The Mniluzahan Okolakicipayi Ambassadors and the city of Rapid City have come together to create a public-private partnership to address race relations, inequity and discrimination in a way that is new, inclusive and resourceful through the creation of a new Human Relations Commission, the news release said. Supporters include elected city leaders.
A one-day “tour” concept will be incorporated to reveal Rapid City’s diversity, rich culture, challenges, historical geography and human capital for cohorts of diverse participants. Following the tour, input will be gathered from participants to examine community needs and move towards solutions.
Through a needs assessment conducted by Victims of Violence Intervention Program, they learned domestic and sexual violence against Black, Indigenous and other People of Color was much greater than others in their communities, the news release said. A study will be conducted focusing on the experiences of BIPOC survivors in western South Dakota.
Using a three-phase process that includes collecting information, publishing results in peer journals and media outlets, Victims of Violence Intervention Program will be better equipped to serve and empower survivors, the release said. By inviting area organizations and partners to join them, a regional understanding of how to prioritize racial equity will be developed.
The South Dakota Community Foundation said a total of $400,000 will be available to nonprofits in 2021. The last of the two rounds being offered for 2021 opens on July 1 and closes on July 30. Interested organizations can visit https://www.sdcommunityfoundation.org/grants/community-innovation-grants to review the grant guidelines, deadlines and application instructions.
In order to qualify, a nonprofit must be IRS Publication 78-verified or have a fiscal sponsor. Any questions regarding the program can be directed to Ginger Niemann by phone at 800-888-1842 or by email at gniemann@sdcommunityfoundation.org.