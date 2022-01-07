 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Forest Service burning debris in Northern Hills

  • Updated
  • 0
Removing timber

A truck removes timber from the Black Hills National Forest in the Spearfish area.

 USDA Forest Service

Residents and passersby may see more smoke coming from the Northern Hills area in upcoming weeks.

Chris Zoller, fire management officer for the northern zone of the Black Hills, said drivers on Interstate 90 could see heavy smoke near the Spearfish area this week due to machine pile burning.

A current burn is in the Trails Head/Rifle Pit area north to the Wagon Canyon and Timber Gulch area. Crews will continue to burn piles over the next several weeks.

"Everything is in place and there have been no issues whatsoever," Zoller said. "We have guys checking in as we speak sending me some snapshots of how well (the debris was) consumed. They have total snow around them."

The Forest Service burned slash piles from campground projects at the Spearfish Work Center on Jan. 3 and 4, about two miles southwest of Spearfish along Tinton Road.

Zoller said the burns are happening now due to the required snow depth for burn piles. He said crews have burned over 200 piles over the year, and the past week saw the first big snowfall in the high country.

He said crews will follow up with dozers to make sure the pile is fully out. He said it will also be covered in snow.

"We do not anticipate snow coming off the ground in snow country up here," he said.

Zoller said the piles will help to prepare the landscape for seed and growth come springtime. He said there are areas in his district that won't see burning due to a lack of snow.

There were also burn piles planned in the Southern Hills near Sidney Park and Glen Erin Road southeast of Custer, and in the central hills about seven miles south of Deerfield Lake and west of Hill City.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

