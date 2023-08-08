U.S. Highway 16, near and under the Keystone Wye Bridge, will be closed to eastbound travel starting Monday, Aug. 14.

Crews will begin a grading and asphalt concrete surfacing project in the eastbound lanes near and under the Keystone Wye Bridge. The project is being conducted to increase the vertical clearance under the lower bridge by lowering the grade of the roadway. This project will not begin until after the completion of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 16 will be closed and traffic will be detoured around the project using ramps and temporary crossover locations. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph within the project limits.

The prime contractor on the $2.7 million project is Oftedal Construction, Inc. from Miles City, MT. The completion date for this project will be Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Find additional project information on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/keystone-wye-bridges-vertical-clearance-improvement-pcn-081j.