U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson learns lessons while substitute teaching

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., spent Wednesday substitute teaching a first-grade class at Black Hawk Elementary School to gain an understanding on the challenges facing school districts seeking qualified and substitutes teachers.

"I think educators have a tough job, and they are on the front lines. I think you just get a much deeper sense of how difficult the job is if you actually walk in those shoes for a day," Johnson said.

Throughout Wednesday, Johnson had to deal with a two-hour late start for classes because of the extremely low temperatures and wind chills. Trying to keep caught up with the lesson plan for the day, an indoor recess so that the students could burn off some energy, making sure the children had a healthy lunch to eat and keeping the students' attention were challenges, he said.

"Clearly, kids are going through a lot, too. I think sometimes the big kids — the adults, the policymakers — like to have lots of strongly-held opinions on what's going on with America's children, even when they may not have spend a lot of time around them in school," Johnson said. "For me, I want to make sure I'm out learning from teachers and learning from kids."

Johnson was wrapping up the school day when he spoke with the Journal. Prior to dismissing the class to go to physical education, he spend time teaching math and counting skills using a clock. When Johnson returned to the classroom, he reflected on what he had learned from the students.

"They are able to disagree while being respectful, and they really want to learn," Johnson said. "If you've got a lesson that's engaging them, they know that this is what they are supposed to be doing."

Johnson has immersed himself into teaching in classrooms across South Dakota during the times that he is able to escape the confines of Washington, D.C., or formal meetings with South Dakotans. Johnson noted that students and teachers are his constituents, too, and it is important for him to recognize they have a voice, when then dialogue around education is too politically-charged.

He said when the focus is on teachers and students, instead of politics, it becomes clear that the majority of public education goals are not political.

"Overwhelmingly what you see from educators is a passion for the work. That makes a big difference when you have an educator who's engaged and you can tell they are here because they care about the kids and educating those kids," Johnson said. "They are aware that not all of these kids are walking into the classroom in the same place — some are more advanced than others, some have a much more stable home environment than others.

"Anytime I'm in the classroom or talking with teachers, I am amazed at how aware they are about those differences and how seamlessly teachers adjust the way they teach to meet the individual needs of the kids. They are not just robots that are pre-programmed with lesson plans."

Johnson said he believes that the federal government should maintain adequate funding for special education, food and special service programs for minority groups. Otherwise, Johnson said, the federal government should stay out of classroom curriculum standards.

"These administrators and educators have enough to worry about without having to worry about whether or not the federal government is going to make good on its commitments," he said. "The federal government should stay out of the classroom with regard to what's being taught. That's the state's job and the local school board's job."

Johnson also cautioned state lawmakers and local school boards about taking education policy to the extreme based on political beliefs.

"This is bit of a course political environment. So, I think we have a tendency to talk in pretty stark terms about people or things we don't agree with," he said. "A lot of people have opinions about what is going on in South Dakota's classrooms that maybe aren't as well informed as they could be.

"Let's learn, really understand what's going on with the standards, understand the decisions that school boards have made. Let's understand what our teachers are teaching in the classroom, and I think we need parents and committee members need to be even more engaged in that discussion than they have been.

"Let's just not make allegations that aren't backed by fact. Let's make sure we keep kids at the center of all of these discussions," Johnson said.

