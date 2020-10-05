U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal by South Dakota's only death row inmate

Piper was later re-sentenced to death by a jury after the South Dakota Supreme Court found that the judge incorrectly told Piper that in a jury sentencing, jurors must unanimously agree on any sentence, the ruling says. In reality, he would have been spared the death penalty and instead sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole if even one juror voted against the death penalty.

In his latest appeal before the state's Supreme Court, Piper argued that he had insufficient counsel at his change-of-plea hearing and that his guilty pleas were not made voluntarily and intelligently. He also argued that the re-sentencing court should have let him introduce evidence that the prosecutor previously made inconsistent arguments about the roles he and Page played in the murder.

But the court found that Piper had "experienced criminal defense attorneys" who gave him reasonable advice. They said he decided to plead guilty after his lawyers told him a jury would likely convict him due to the overwhelming evidence of guilt, because he wanted to take responsibility, and thought doing so could serve as mitigating factor during sentencing. Finally, the justices said the prosecutor's arguments were accurate since Piper and Page took turns in a leadership role, and they didn't prevent Piper's lawyers from making their own arguments about his culpability. ​

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0