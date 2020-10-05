U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal by South Dakota's only death row inmate

WASHINGTON | The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to take up an appeal from South Dakota’s only death row inmate, who was sentenced to death after he pleaded guilty to taking part in a torture killing 20 years ago in the Black Hills.
The court did not comment in leaving in place the death sentence for Briley Piper, an Alaska man who was one of three men convicted in the killing of Chester Allen Poage of Spearfish. Elijah Piper has been executed, and Darrell Hoadley is serving a life sentence in prison.
Prosecutors said the three men were high on methamphetamine and LSD when they decided to burglarize Poage’s home. The episode ended with the men stoning Poage to death.
In December, the South Dakota Supreme Court unanimously upheld Briley's conviction and sentence.
The justices wrote in their Dec. 11 ruling that they recognize the importance of scrutinizing death penalty cases, but the need for a final decision is also important, especially in cases like this one that involve "untimely arguments" that don't contest the defendant's guilt.
Piper was sentenced to death by a judge after unexpectedly admitting in 2001 without a plea deal that he murdered Poage, who was 19 when he was killed, in nearby Higgins Gulch, the ruling says.
Piper was later re-sentenced to death by a jury after the South Dakota Supreme Court found that the judge incorrectly told Piper that in a jury sentencing, jurors must unanimously agree on any sentence, the ruling says. In reality, he would have been spared the death penalty and instead sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole if even one juror voted against the death penalty.
In his latest appeal before the state's Supreme Court, Piper argued that he had insufficient counsel at his change-of-plea hearing and that his guilty pleas were not made voluntarily and intelligently. He also argued that the re-sentencing court should have let him introduce evidence that the prosecutor previously made inconsistent arguments about the roles he and Page played in the murder.
But the court found that Piper had "experienced criminal defense attorneys" who gave him reasonable advice. They said he decided to plead guilty after his lawyers told him a jury would likely convict him due to the overwhelming evidence of guilt, because he wanted to take responsibility, and thought doing so could serve as mitigating factor during sentencing. Finally, the justices said the prosecutor's arguments were accurate since Piper and Page took turns in a leadership role, and they didn't prevent Piper's lawyers from making their own arguments about his culpability.
