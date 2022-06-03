Uhre released on MacArthur grant program following arrest

An owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel who was arrested on three counts of simple assault was released the same day using a program funded by a grant from the MacArthur Foundation, which she has been publicly against.

Rapid City police officers arrested Connie Uhre, 75, May 27 for assaulting three demonstrators outside the Grand Gateway Hotel. In multiple videos from demonstrators at the NDN Collective picket line boycott event, Uhre could be seen getting out of her vehicle and spraying at least three demonstrators with Pledge, a cleaning spray. At least one was sprayed directly in the face.

NDN Collective began boycotting the Uhre businesses following racist remarks from Uhre on social media where she said Native Americans would be banned from the hotel's property.

Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday that Uhre was released using a program funded from the MacArthur Foundation grant. The program uses what's called a Public Safety Assessment.

Duhamel said the assessment is a strategy with the grant to make sure the office is using jail space wisely.

"Just so we're not keeping someone incarcerated that shouldn't be," she said. "(Uhre) was charged with a low-level offense."

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Seventh Judicial Circuit were awarded $4.1 million between 2015 and 2021 from the MacArthur Foundation, including five grants in criminal justice. The office participates in the Safety and Justice Challenge Network, which aims to address over-incarceration by reducing jail misuse and overuse and disparities in jail usage, according to the foundation website.

According to data provided by the sheriff's office, between June 2018 and December 2021, an average of 9% of individuals booked into the jail were released using the Public Safety Assessment program.

The assessment looks at the flight risk for someone charged with a crime. The jail looks at pending criminal charges, prior convictions, violent crimes and failures to appear in court. It also weighs the risk someone poses to the community rather than the nature of their charge.

Duhamel said prior to using the assessment, those arrested on low-level offenses would have to post a cash bond to be released. She said the jail moved away from cash bonds for low-level offenses and low-risk offenders so that people without money wouldn't be placed at a disadvantage over those who could afford to pay a cash bond.

"Over the last several years we've incorporated the best practices to use our jail space wisely," she said.

Uhre and her son, Nick, have made public statements against the MacArthur grant.

In a presentation with more than 50 slides sent to Rapid City hotel owners and to South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, Nick blamed the MacArthur grants for what he described as an increase in crime. He also blamed the rising crime rate on police inaction and Native Americans, presenting the idea that a "race war" was on its way.

