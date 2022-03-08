Ukrainian woman suffers through Russian invasion from her Rapid City home

If Yuliya Grassby calls her mom three times, it means an air raid is coming and she needs to take shelter.

About one week ago, Grassby called her mom for six drills in Kremenchuk in the Poltava Region in Ukraine.

Grassby grew up in Kremenchuk and lived there until 2001 when she moved to Rapid City with her husband, George. She said they met in Kyiv and fell in love. He proposed a week later and three months after that they got married and came to South Dakota. She said they moved here because George’s mother is from Huron. Grassby works for the University of Phoenix as the senior manager for accreditation and regulatory compliance for the College of Nursing. She serves is the director at large for the Black Hills Tennis Association.

She said her parents Lubov and Viktor, which translate to love and victory in English, didn’t want to leave their home in 2014 after Russia seized Crimea and eastern parts of Ukraine and refused to leave even after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“They refused. They said it’s our homeland. We’re not letting people bully us to get out of our homes,” Grassby said. “We need to be role models for the younger generations. We are not going to give up on our land because it’s our land.”

Grassby said her parents live on the third floor of an apartment building that has no elevators. Her dad is disabled so they have a difficult time leaving the building and protecting themselves from Russian bombs.

“To shelter themselves, they go far away from the windows and pray their building will not be bombed,” she said Monday. “Right now, I have to live with the consequences. It may happen any minute. It’s my personal heartbreak and story, but it’s heartbreaking stories like how many children are dead, and how many women and children are dead, how many elderly are dead.”

Grassby said she’s been communicating with friends in Frankfurt, Germany, Ontario, Canada, and Australia about their families in Kremenchuk. She said they’ve been able to unite and work together to check on their families and alert each other when they hear of air raids or possible attacks. She said when it’s 3 p.m. in Rapid City, it’s midnight in Ukraine and her phone starts flashing with notifications about attacks.

She said they’ve heard and seen photos and videos of air raids throughout the night and shooting and fighting throughout the day. She said she has difficulty sleeping after looking at photos and videos from her native country. When she is able to fall asleep, she gets woke up by alerts on her phone about the war.

Grassby is also worried about her cousins and others who are fleeing the country after hearing that sex traffickers are abducting refugees, according to several European news sources.

“It just breaks my heart how much evil there can be,” she said.

Rapid City residents have shown support for the citizens of Ukraine with donations, but other nation's governments need to do more, she said, including providing more firepower and implementing a no-fly zone.

“Ukrainians can defend their own land, but a little help like closing the skies, they’ll handle everything,” she said. “When the war is finished, they will rebuild the country and it will be a beautiful country. The bloodshed can only stop if they close the skies.”

Grassby said she's working with a number of charities helping Ukrainians and can connect people with those organizations.

"Keep praying for Ukraine, keep asking to close the skies, keep asking until there's no more deaths of children and kids," she said. "We want to have free democracy all around the world, and this is now the battle of freedom and democracy in Ukraine."

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

