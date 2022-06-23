Unanswered questions surround $1.1 billion meat processing plant

Multiple questions are still unanswered about a proposed $1.1 billion meat processing facility in Rapid City planned by Kingsbury and Associates.

Dream Design International, Elevate Rapid City, ranchers and community members are questioning the feasibility, sustainability and suitability of the 1 million-square-foot facility for the Rapid City area community.

Megan Kingsbury, president/CEO of Kingsbury and Associates, said the project will be fully funded by her company. She claims she has completed all environmental impact studies and is in the research and development phase for the internal technology of the plant. Kingsbury claims the facility could bring 2,550 jobs to the area.

However, she has not provided any documentation to support her claims to the Journal or Elevate Rapid City, despite numerous requests.

Kingsbury and Associates, in partnership with Sirius Realty of Greenville, South Carolina, announced May 27 that the Black Hills Industrial Center is the preferred location for the Western Legacy Development Corporation. The partnership claims the site would process 8,000 head of cattle per day and include a specialty bison line. If true, this would be the biggest processing facility in the United States.

Kingsbury said they plan to break ground in 2023, despite Dream Design International's leadership saying there is not enough room to accommodate the facility in the industrial center.

Who is Megan Kingsbury?

Kingsbury said it was always her plan to come back West River, but she didn’t know when.

“My goal in life is to be a rancher,” she said. “I want to go back and look at cows' ears everyday.”

Kingsbury is a fifth-generation South Dakotan. She said she is the president/CEO of Kingsbury and Associates, managing partner of ProStructor LLP, managing partner of Sirius Realty, owner/operator of Grimes Cattle Company and executive vice president of Kingsbury Builders Supply. She said her father’s family is from Keystone and Rapid City. Her mom’s family is from the Kadoka/Interior/Wall area. When her parents graduated from South Dakota State University, they moved to the Twin Cities in Minnesota and opened a business in commercial development.

Although she spent most of her time in Minnesota, she also traveled back to South Dakota to spend time on the Grimes Ranch. Kingsbury said her agriculture career started at age 5 when her grandfather gave her a bred heifer. She said her grandfather kept the heifer and every year she got to decide if they kept the calf or sold it.

After going to private school in the Twin Cities, she trained as a classical pianist and operatic singer at Bob Jones University, and she received advanced education through Clemson University. She said he was able to experience a lot of what the East Coast had to offer.

“The Midwest is a very different culture compared to the coast,” she said. “There’s good things from it and there’s not so good things from it, just as with any place. The strong takeaways, though, were the ability to capitalize on the business background that I had from the family company.”

She said she was able to take her knowledge from her family’s company with her time on the East Coast to found Kingsbury and Associates. The debt equity capital firm was founded in 2018 in Greenville and moved to Rapid City in 2021, along with opening a Rapid City branch of Sirius Realty.

Kingsbury said she had existing clients asking her to start a company. She said she reluctantly began working on the side on her own.

“I had way more business doing work on my own than I could ever imagine,” she said.

Kingsbury said her company has never advertised and is based on relationships.

“We’ve built our reputation on doing the right thing by people,” she said. “Obviously it takes a tremendous amount of work and takes a tremendous amount of guts and strength to pull it off, especially as a female in a completely male dominated industry both nationally and globally.”

Kingsbury said not only is she competing for a deal, but she’s competing for a seat at the table and then the deal. She said everything is hard, but it’s twice as hard as a woman.

“I found all women are marginalized when they’re at the corporate table,” she said. “I had strategic male mentors that saw the potential I had and invited me to a seat at the table. Because of them, I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity that I got in the door. They have empowered me and have continued to pour into me and enable me to speak for myself at that table.”

Curtis Harper, one of Kingsbury’s mentors and owner and broker in charge of Sirius Realty, said Kingsbury is like a daughter to him. He said she pulled him out of retirement.

He said he met Kingsbury about five years ago through a colleague.

“We met and I just saw a spark in her,” Harper said. “I said, ‘This person wants to work, this person wants to make a difference.’”

The two had lunch, met occasionally and Harper said he knew she was someone he wanted to pour into. He said pouring into Kingsbury is his way of repaying his own mentor Tom Hiles.

Harper said Kingsbury came to him before she left in 2021 to relocate to Rapid City and asked if he would help her open an office. Harper said he looked into getting a license, got it and the two found the opportunity to help ranchers.

“I’m totally bought into helping her, I’ve got a ton of manufacturing experience, she has the experience in terms of raising funds, so it’s a perfect match in terms of our skill sets,” he said. “We want to create a more fair market for everybody.”

Harper said he’s the one who suggested actually building the facility. He said his role is figuring out how to construct the facility, what vendors are necessary and how big the facility needs to be. He said Kingsbury’s role is fundraising, raising capital for the project, being the face of the project, public relations, and working with governmental associations and tribal associations.

Kingsbury said she ties her success in the corporate world directly back to the work ethic and strength of character and stubbornness learned in South Dakota and in the agriculture community.

Between being with her family company and launching Kingsbury and Associates, Kingsbury said there were a couple nights she spent in her car.

“Although I had always had opportunities, after spending a night in my car with nowhere to go and no idea what the next step was with just my dog, I know what it’s like to be at the bottom,” she said. “I determined that I would never stay there and it’s through the work ethic, the values, the relationships that this project is possible.”

She said she hasn’t taken time to absorb her journey yet because she’s too focused on her new project, but thinks it illustrates what human determination is able to accomplish.

“It’s not that I’ve always made the right decision, but I was just stubborn enough to never quit,” Kingsbury said.

She said she wanted to come back to Rapid City and wanted to start the facility out of a moral obligation. She said she has the sustainability to go back to ranching and live a good life and do nothing. The other option was to bring offices back with her.

“The goal of it is to create the legacy, create the sustainability within the family ranches, and perpetuate the values that have made me the business woman and fundamentally the woman I am today,” Kingsbury said.

Questions and concerns

Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson said Elevate has had numerous conversations with Kingsbury and her company dating back to as early as December 2021. He said Elevate didn’t have much time to react to the idea of the meat processing facility when they saw the press release come out in May.

Johnson said with any company, Elevate Rapid City tries to understand a company’s business plan, capital structure, competitive analysis, market penetration, logistics and infrastructure and workforce requirements. He said they’ve asked Kingsbury numerous times for the documents and haven’t received any.

He said in a project of this magnitude there would be concerns — like is 2,500 employees in a market like Rapid City possible, can 8,000 head of cattle a day be slaughtered, is there enough water for a project like this when it’s already a concern for the area, and are there logistics in supply chains available and cost effective to ship the grain to feed cattle here before they are slaughtered.

“The list continues to get bigger but we haven’t been able to really determine if those concerns have been addressed because we haven’t been able to get any information through a request for a business plan,” Johnson said. “It’s challenging for Elevate because the press release said it’s happening, this will happen, that the funding is in place, and yet at the same time we see statements like we’re in the exploratory phase and then we see statements like we’re breaking ground in ‘23.”

Johnson said the environmental assessment that would need to be done on a facility like this would likely take about 36 months or three years.

“We continue to evaluate statements that seem to contradict one another and we’re just trying to understand which statement is the one that is the most accurate,” he said.

Johnson said he’s heard from several dozen people in the ranching community who have the same questions Elevate does.

“Certainly everybody wants a healthy agricultural ecosystem, us and the ranching community,” he said. “We’ve talked to several producers who I think have some healthy skepticism of the facility’s size and scope, and feasibility. We echo their concerns, and that’s why we’ve asked for a business plan so we can understand how those issues get resolved ourselves."

There have been multiple public comments at Rapid City Council meetings stating this facility would not be a good fit for Rapid City and that it would disrupt traffic with just the cattle coming through.

One person from a June 6 council meeting said Rapid City is a tourism town and doesn’t understand how the facility could fit.

Hani Shafai, president/CEO of Dream Design International, said the Black Hills Industrial Center does not have adequate space to accommodate such a large plant, but does welcome any manufacturer that helps the ranching and farming community.

Shafai said Dream Design will do whatever it takes to bring help to farmers and ranchers, but the plant is too large for the industrial center since most sites are already committed to businesses. He said there are only small parcels left, and they are not large enough to accommodate the facility.

Facility timeline

Kingsbury said the facility is in the research and development phase until the end of the year. She said the company has a number of engineers and designers, and hopes to have a vendor fair during the Central States Fair in August. She said they are processing many applications locally, nationally and globally.

She said people can take any one issue, isolate it and have concerns. She said if the concern is the procurement of livestock, with breeding programs and implementation of additional feedlots opening, that hurdle can be overcome.

As for the workforce, Kingsbury said they have three years of recruiting and training the best talent in the state to grow individuals. As for housing, she said the three and a half years before the facility opens will allow her company to work with local contractors and local development agencies and municipalities to meet those needs.

Kingsbury said all of the environmental studies have been completed and include plans to rely on solar power, trapping methane, water recycling and to be carbon-neutral.

“It’s important to us to be very good neighbors here in our local community as well as to be good citizens and stewards of our resources,” she said. “It is only reasonable to pursue use of all of the green energy alternatives that logistically are feasible and financially make sense on a facility of this size.”

Kingsbury also said they have secondary locations under review, but believes there is plenty of space in the industrial center. She said the project would stay within the metro-Rapid City market if there were a secondary location due to housing and workforce.

She said this would be the greatest project she will ever have in life, regardless of where she goes from here. She said it is the greatest contribution that could be made and can make a difference in the world.

