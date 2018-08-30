An affordable-housing project that received federal grant monies to assist its development is putting future federal grants to Rapid City in jeopardy due to years of inaction.
At the city’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting Wednesday afternoon, the fate of almost $195,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) monies — administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) — to the proposed Freeland Ranch Community development elicited discussion from committee members seeking solutions to a fraught situation.
Last May, the proposed development of single and multi-family apartments and homes, tiny houses, and commercial office space on a 128-acre plot north of Seger Drive between Haines and 143rd avenues received $75,000 in CDBG monies to fund road and infrastructure designs. The venture was touted as potentially the largest affordable-housing project in Rapid City’s history by Kent Hagg, president of Freeland Ranch Community Inc., a nonprofit organization. At least 51 percent of the housing units would be composed of affordable and workforce housing, ranging in price from $100,000 to $200,000, Hagg said last year and in a Journal interview Wednesday.
Since that CDBG award, though, the project has yet to progress, presenting a problem not only to the city’s future stock of affordable housing, but also to its immediate compliance with and future retrieval of CDBG funding.
If the project is not constructed, completed and occupied by July 2020, HUD will recall a $75,000 CDBG award from 2017 to the project as well as a $120,000 CDBG award from 2015. Further, HUD would then deduct $195,000 from all future CDBG awards to the city, severely hampering the city’s CDBG program, which received about $430,000 from HUD in 2017 and again in 2018.
Potentially putting the city in an even-tighter bind, Hagg has yet to extend an irrevocable letter of credit to the city for the $120,000 received in 2015. The current letter of credit expires in February 2019 and if it were not extended and HUD recalled the funds after the development missed the July 2020 deadline, the city — not Hagg and the nonprofit — would be on the hook for returning the funds. Per federal law, CDBG funds could not be used to pay back the funds. A letter of credit for the $75,000 award was extended in June.
Hagg, who was present at Wednesday’s meeting, requested a 30-day continuance, or delay, on any action from the committee or Rapid City Council so he could collect additional, new information to present to the city. But Barb Garcia, who oversees the city’s CDBG allocations, said that wasn’t possible.
“Because that project hasn’t moved forward … it becomes flagged by HUD because it’s been one year since the final draw on it and there’s no activity being reported on it,” Garcia said in a Journal interview Wednesday.
In short, because the $75,000 funding had yet to be expended or progress on the project completed, Garcia now needs to send a remediation report to HUD by Sept. 28 detailing how the project will be completed on time. A document with milestones and deadlines had been sent to Hagg, but he requested alterations to it and has yet to sign the document. Since HUD has flagged the project, each month after the original remediation report is due, Garcia must submit updates on the project’s progress relative to the milestones. Without signs of progress, the $120,000 will be recalled by HUD.
“We’re getting down to the wire here,” Garcia opined, saying July 2019 was the drop-dead date for “significant progress” on the project. Without such progress, Garcia and the city would need to rescind the funding from Hagg and Freeland Ranch to give her office enough time to begin the process of reallocating the funds to another worthy project that must then be completed by July 2020.
“We still want to see it happen,” Garcia said of the project, “but the timing of it’s just taking too long right now.”
The best option for the city, Garcia said, is to recall CDBG funding for the project, reallocate it to another project, and give Hagg and the Freeland Ranch project another opportunity to seek CDBG funds when it is ready to make progress.
In a Journal interview Wednesday, Hagg said the project delay was in part due to city bureaucracy. After two-and-a-half years, tax-increment financing district 70 has yet to have its costs certified by the city, Hagg said, tying up his ability to procure another substantial loan.
“When you have $4.2 million of your borrowing power tied up, it really affects and limits the type of projects you can proceed with,” Hagg said.
In the past, Hagg has said he may apply for another TIF from the city for the Freeland Ranch project, or look for other funding sources like the South Dakota Housing Development Authority or the city’s Vision Fund.
“We do plan on going forward,” he said of the project. Recently, a 1-acre lot on the existing 128-acre area along East Mall Drive was identified as a feasible option for a “beta” development, Hagg said. The lot, which has utility lines running adjacent to its border, could potentially house five to 10 housing units where different affordable-housing designs and materials could be tried and tested before the project expands. Getting those units constructed and occupied by low-income citizens per HUD’s requirements prior to July 2020, though, may still be unfeasible.
Ultimately, the committee rejected Hagg's appeal for a 30-day delay and will consider the matter at its next meeting on Sept. 12.