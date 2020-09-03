Unemployment claims continue downward trend in August, state says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New unemployment claims in the state continued to decline in the last week of August, according to the Department of Labor and Regulation.

According to a press release, 594 claims were processed between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, compared to 802 the previous week.

Dawn Dovre, deputy secretary and director of policy and public affairs for the department, said initial claims have declined substantially from the 8,138 made the week of April 4 when the pandemic was detected in South Dakota.

“We’re still above what we consider normal, but it has been decreasing since the heights in April, May and into June,” she said.

The department received an average of between 219 and 240 weekly claims in 2019, Dovre said in the press release.

Continued state claims for the week of Aug. 22 was 10,807, an increase of 1,690 from the week before. Continued state claims is the number of unemployed workers receiving benefits after an initial claim.

Dovre said 16,000 South Dakotans returned to work last week and are no longer collecting unemployment.