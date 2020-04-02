United Way establishes COVID-19 response fund

As western South Dakota continues to address the coronavirus outbreak, help is on the way to several nonprofits from the United Way of the Black Hills.
Jamie Toennies, executive director of UWBH, announced Thursday a $100,000 investment to the UNITED We Stand COVID-19 Community Response Fund to assist nonprofits in the Black Hills.
Additionally, Black Hills Energy President/CEO Linn Evans said his company will match donations to the fund up to $25,000.
“We recognize that many have been impacted by the virus — by job loss, illness and financial strain," Toennies said. "We also recognize the added pressure that has been added to local nonprofits to serve the capacity of increasing needs.”
Evans said Black Hills Energy is proud to provide the lead matching grant for the COVID-19 relief fund.
"This special fund will support the important work of nonprofits serving those in need in the Black Hills," Evans said. "We have committed to match 100% of the first $25,000 raised in community donations. We challenge our friends, our neighbors, our co-businesses in our communities to step up, please, in this time of need for this great cause."
Toennies said the purpose of the fund is to provide financial assistance to nonprofit agencies serving the increasing demand for services and resources such as food, financial assistance, shelter and other basic needs.
Financial contributions will meet immediate needs for food safety supplies, cleaning supplies, infant supplies, financial assistance for services directly serving the needs of the community, food, tele-health counseling services, utility assistance, rental and shelter assistance.
Nonprofits wishing to apply for funding will be able to submit applications online beginning Monday, Toennies said. The form is available at unitedwayblackhills.org.
For community members who wish to donate to the COVID-19 relief fund and have the donation matched by Black Hills Energy, visit unitedwayblackhills.org/donate and select "COVID-19 Community Relief Fund" in the designations section. Toennies said people can also donate via text message by sending "BHCovidHelp" to the number 41444 on their cell phone.
“We understand that this is a sensitive time for most businesses, families and individuals, who may be unable to give," Toennies said. "This is just one more option for those who feel led to get involved and help their community."
Tonnies said the United Way of the Black Hills will provide continuous updates on the organization's website and social media outlets.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.