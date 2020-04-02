United Way establishes COVID-19 response fund

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As western South Dakota continues to address the coronavirus outbreak, help is on the way to several nonprofits from the United Way of the Black Hills.

Jamie Toennies, executive director of UWBH, announced Thursday a $100,000 investment to the UNITED We Stand COVID-19 Community Response Fund to assist nonprofits in the Black Hills.

Additionally, Black Hills Energy President/CEO Linn Evans said his company will match donations to the fund up to $25,000.

“We recognize that many have been impacted by the virus — by job loss, illness and financial strain," Toennies said. "We also recognize the added pressure that has been added to local nonprofits to serve the capacity of increasing needs.”

Evans said Black Hills Energy is proud to provide the lead matching grant for the COVID-19 relief fund.

"This special fund will support the important work of nonprofits serving those in need in the Black Hills," Evans said. "We have committed to match 100% of the first $25,000 raised in community donations. We challenge our friends, our neighbors, our co-businesses in our communities to step up, please, in this time of need for this great cause."