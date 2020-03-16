United Way fund to aid nonprofits

As an organization dedicated to the well-being of our community, United Way of the Black Hills is closely watching the developments surrounding the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Due to the recent declaration of state of emergency by Gov.Kristi Noem, UWBH offices will be closed through Monday, March 23, to protect the health of the public and staff members by practicing social distancing.

UWBH recognizes the impact this virus is making in the health of our community, and in the financial health and well-being of our community members as well.

Many UWBH funded agencies are providing resources to ensure the needs of our community are met during this time of hardship. UWBH is working with local nonprofits, foundations, and donors to identify area needs and coordinate resources to meet these needs.

UWBH has established a special community response fund restricted to provide financial aid to area nonprofits effected by the coronavirus COVID-19. UWBH will be developing a transparent, effective and timely process to distribute these funds over the coming weeks in partnership with our board of directors and community partners.