United Way of the Black Hills has hired John Cass to serve as its new executive director.

Cass will begin his job with UWBH on June 19. According to UWBH, Cass’s 35 years of experience in leadership, engagement, training and nonprofit management will bring value to the UWBH team and the Black Hills community.

“We are excited to have John bring his energy and passion for helping people to our western South Dakota community, and we look forward to his commitment to the continuous improvement of the United Way of the Black Hills," said Dr. Craig Bailey, president of UWBH's board of directors.

Cass most recently served as interim museum director at the South Dakota National Guard Museum in Pierre. While at the museum, Cass was able to establish work processes to deliver program services, assess the effectiveness of each program and participate in strategic planning. Cass also previously worked in leadership roles with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

“I am excited to join the United Way of the Black Hills team focused on uniting people and ideas to continue making the area an amazing place to live. I’ve had the pleasure to travel the world, meeting and working with diverse groups of people. My favorite place is, and will always be, the Black Hills. I am grateful for this opportunity to be a part of what is happening in the community and participate in the way forward," Cass said.

Earlier in his career, Cass served in the United States Army during Operation Desert Storm in an Armor unit and later in the National Guard as an Assistant Battalion Operations Sergeant with a mechanized infantry unit.

Cass earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Northwestern University in Roseville, Minn., and a Master of Science degree in organizational management from Capella University in Minneapolis, with concentration on leadership development during his graduate degree studies.

In his free time, Cass enjoys reading, watching movies and riding motorcycles throughout the Black Hills.