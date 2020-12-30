United Way matching donation of up to $200k available

The clock towards the new year is ticking away, and the United Way of the Black Hills' year-end goal of raising $2,052,000 for charitable programs just got a boost.
Jamie Toennies, executive director, said the United Way is still about 75% short of reaching its overall goal, but an anonymous donor stepped up to offer to match donations up to $200,000 through Thursday. The dollar-for-dollar match means donations will be doubled. Individuals, businesses and organizations may donate online at unitedwayblackhills.org/donate, mail or drop off a donation at UWBH, 621 6th St., Ste. 100, Rapid City, SD 57701; call the office, 605-343-5872; or text “UWBH” to 40403 and follow the prompts.
"We were really grateful for matching donations. It gives a lot of areas a chance to meet their goals," said Audrea Amstutz, marketing manager for United Way of the Black Hills.
United Way of the Black Hills has specific fundraising goals for each region. As of Tuesday, Rapid City had met 75% of its $1,750,000 goal, Sturgis had met 92% of its $90,000 goal, Northern Hills had met 71% of its $125,000 goal, and the Southern Hills had met 71% of its $87,000 goal, Amstutz said.
Toennies said 2020 has been a difficult year for many individuals and organizations, including the United Way. Normally by this time of year, the United Way of the Black Hills is closer to 90% of its fundraising goal, rather than 75%.
She said the matching donation is a powerful way to make individual donations have more impact.
"Your donation can help feed twice as many hungry children and families through the Feeding South Dakota Backpack program," Toennies said. "It can double the number of children that can have their enrollment memberships covered so they can participate in after-school programs and mentorship opportunities."
Amstutz said United Way of the Black Hills surveyed nonprofits in the region and found that 88% of them had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many had new clientele coming to them for services, especially assistance with food and utilities.
"United Way of the Black Hills is really trying to go out there and understand what the needs are and making sure (nonprofits) have the proper funding so they can continue to provide those services," Amstutz said.
All donations made to the United Way of the Black Hills stay in local communities. Toennies said every dollar donated is invested back at a rate of $1.72 to the community by offering additional grant opportunities through Black Hills Reads and managing volunteer events such as Month of Caring/Day of Caring, which brings an economic value of $88,000 back into the community annually.
If United Way of the Black Hills does not meet its fundraising goal, Amstutz said the board of directors would determine next steps and could potentially make across-the-board funding cuts.
"That's why fundraising is so important," she said.
For more information, contact the United Way of the Black Hills at 605-343-5872. To learn more about the agencies that are supported through United Way of the Black Hills donations, go to unitedwayblackhills.org.