United Way matching donation of up to $200k available

She said the matching donation is a powerful way to make individual donations have more impact.

"Your donation can help feed twice as many hungry children and families through the Feeding South Dakota Backpack program," Toennies said. "It can double the number of children that can have their enrollment memberships covered so they can participate in after-school programs and mentorship opportunities."

Amstutz said United Way of the Black Hills surveyed nonprofits in the region and found that 88% of them had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and many had new clientele coming to them for services, especially assistance with food and utilities.

"United Way of the Black Hills is really trying to go out there and understand what the needs are and making sure (nonprofits) have the proper funding so they can continue to provide those services," Amstutz said.

All donations made to the United Way of the Black Hills stay in local communities. Toennies said every dollar donated is invested back at a rate of $1.72 to the community by offering additional grant opportunities through Black Hills Reads and managing volunteer events such as Month of Caring/Day of Caring, which brings an economic value of $88,000 back into the community annually.